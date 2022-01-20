8th New Town Book Fair to be inaugurated on Jan 28

KOLKATA: The 8th New Town Book Fair will be inaugurated on January 28 at City Square, New Town.



The fair had to be postponed due to the sudden rise in the number of Covid cases.

The fair will be held after the state government gave permission to hold fair with strict observance of the Covid protocol.

It will be held at the City Square opposite central hometown. The book fair will open at 2pm till 9pm.

There will be stalls of renowned publishers, food stalls and cultural programmes will be held in the evening.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will inaugurate the 45th International Kolkata Book Fair on February 28.

This was decided at a meeting held between senior officials of the state government headed by Banerjee.