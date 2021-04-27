80.21% turnout of voters in S Dinajpur

BALURGHAT: A turnout of 80.21 per cent was recorded till 5 pm with the situation overall peaceful on Monday as South Dinajpur voted, according to an EC official.



Voting was delayed at booths 85, 86 and 87 under Gangarampur assembly constituency as the Central forces were allegedly not allowing people to cast votes because they didn't have voter receipts. Trinamool Congress alleged that their polling agent was not allowed at booth number 160 under Tapan constituency. "In Balurghat, at the booths 173 and 174, the BJP workers were trying to influence the voters. At booth number 41 of Gangarampur, the saffron activists were creating a mess. They were not allowing TMC people to cast votes," said a TMC leader. According to him, similar incidents were conducted by the BJP party men at booth number 63 of Kumarganj, Harirampur's 75 and 104 number booths and Kumarganj's 13 number booth. Voting was delayed for about an hour at booth number 12 under Balurghat constituency due to technical problem in EVM. Voting was also delayed in Tapan's 202 number booth for EVM malfunctioning. A written complaint was reportedly lodged with the EC by the TMC against a presiding officer for his alleged involvement of telling voters that their votes were already conducted. The accused presiding officer was posted at booth number 55 under Balurghat constituency.

Villagers of Chhotodeoya boycotted the poll demanding a concrete bridge and road. Around 400 voters were there in the village. Security measures were tightened in view of the violence in the previous phases.