800 Covid patients, many of whom were critical, released from Cal Med College & Hosp

Kolkata: The iconic Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) that started functioning as a full-fledged tertiary level Covid hospital on May 6, has already become a major centre of the pandemic treatment in the state with more than 800 affected patients being released after they recovered from the deadly virus.



The CMCH has cured and released more than 800 Covid patients till Friday and many of whom had several other comorbidities and were in a critical stage. As many as 400 patients are still undergoing treatment in the hospital. It has seen a major infrastructural revamp after being announced as a dedicated hospital and many new equipment have been installed at the Superspecialty block following the instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who personally monitors the hospital. The COVID-19 patients are being treated at the Superspecialty block which was given a look of a corporate hospital of international standards by the state government. One of the busiest hospitals in the state — CMCH was transformed into a dedicated Covid hospital soon after the outbreak of the pandemic to handle the immense pressure of patients.

Dr Nirmal Maji who is the chairman of Rogi Kalyan Samity of the CMCH on Friday said one more RT-PCR machine will soon be installed at the hospital and an RNA extractor machine to conduct more number of tests in a single day.

"The state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has provided several equipment to the hospital. Two ambulances with ventilator support have been given. Apart from the regular doctors, specialists pay a visit to the Covid ward three times a day to check on the patients. Assistant Superintendents of the hospital are staying at the hospital during the night to monitor the situation. The hospital authorities are constantly conducting counselling of health workers to boost their confidence and the cured patients are being encouraged to donate blood for clinical trials of plasma therapy," Dr Maji said.

He also said 10 dialysis units have been dedicated for COVID-19 patients. Among the cured patients there are some who are above 80 years of age. Some others were brought in as critically ill patients and have been given a fresh lease of life. Around 7-8 new born babies are undergoing treatment with Covid at the neonatal unit. Two twin deliveries have been conducted by the hospital so far. Cleanliness is maintained by the conservancy workers of the KMC from time-to-time.