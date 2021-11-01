8-yr-old dies of dengue in Howrah

Kolkata: An 8-year-old girl identified as Riya Chatterjee, a resident of Jogen Mukherjee lane under ward 24 of Howrah Municipal Corporation reportedly died of dengue.



Many patients have been infected with dengue in the same ward.

According to sources around 22 people have been affected in ward 24.

It was learnt that Riya had been suffering from fever since October 23.

The girl was admitted to Howrah District Hospital and later shifted to Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital where she died on Sunday.

State Health department has already urged all the civic bodies in the district like Howrah, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas and also the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) to strengthen surveillance against dengue and malaria and other vector borne diseases as the number of infected cases are still on the rise mostly in the urban areas.

According to sources more than 2,700 dengue cases have been reported in the state since January this year.

North 24-Parganas has been the highest contributor of dengue cases this year followed by Kolkata, South 24-Parganas and Howrah.