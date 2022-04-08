8 new Retrievers become part of city police's Dog Squad

kolkata: The Dog Squad of Kolkata Police will have eight new members, who have arrived in the city on Thursday after completing training from Chandigarh.



The Labrador Retrievers have received training under the guidance of Indo-Tibetan Border Police trainers for the past six months to become "master sniffers."

These dogs were bought in 2021. They were aged between three to five months at the time of purchase.

They will replace six of the sniffer dogs, who have retired in 2021. They will join as explosive detectors and with them the total number of dogs in the squad becomes 47.

Another member, who is receiving special training to solve dacoity and murder cases, will arrive in July.

The eight Labrador Retrievers Daisy, Dollar, Blacky, Power, Payel, Bella, Molly and Lemon will be given further training in Kolkata.

Over the years, the Kolkata Police is replacing GSDs, Doberman and Rottweiler's by Labrador Retrievers for their sharp sense to detect explosives.

The new entrants were brought from Chandigarh to Delhi in an air conditioned vehicle.

They travelled in two first class AC compartments of New Delhi Kolkata Rajdhani Express.Known for their intelligence, Labrador Retrievers are invaluable workers in various field.