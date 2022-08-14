8-member team of docs from SSKM examines Partha

Kolkata: A team of doctors from SSKM Hospital on Saturday visited the Presidency correctional home and examined the health conditions of Partha Chatterjee.

Chatterjee had claimed that he was not getting proper treatment in the jail hospital. In a report given to the jail superintendent, the jail doctor claimed that Chatterjee's health issues could not be properly treated by jail doctors. That report went to the correctional home department and it was sent to the Chief Medical Officer of Health in South 24-Parganas. Following his instructions, a team of 8 doctors from SSKM went to examine Chatterjee's health.

The medical team consisted of doctors from various disciplines including cardiology and medicine. According to jail sources, the doctors prescribed certain exercises to help him get rid of leg and back pain. Earlier Chatterjee claimed that he was feeling pain in his leg and back. According to sources, the medical team examined him for three hours. Jail hospital doctors were also present there.

The SSKM doctors advised the jail doctors on how to solve various problems of Chatterjee. According to jail sources, Chatterjee did not want to take any extra facilities in the jail.