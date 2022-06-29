8 held for duping foreign nationals

kolkata: Eight persons were arrested from Sector V in Salt Lake late on Monday night for duping Australia, USA and UK citizens by promising to provide technical support posing as representatives of a reputed antivirus manufacturer.

The accused persons used to introduce themselves as customer care executives of a renowned online shopping platform.

They were produced at the Bidhannagar ACJM court on Tuesday and two of them were remanded to police custody for eight days. The other six persons were remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

According to police, on Monday night acting on a tip off, cops of Bidhannagar Cyber Crime police station and Detective Department conducted a raid at a call centre styled as IT and ITES Solutions which was running illegally on the 6th floor at DN-51 in Sector V. Cops found that a group of youth were making international calls using Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP). The accused persons were found assuring the citizens of Australia, USA and UK about increasing the speed of the internet using their software. Against the service they used to demand money. After the targets used to get convinced they the accused persons used to take control over the computer or laptop through a remote access software.