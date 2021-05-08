8 held for attack on Muraleedharan's car

KOLKATA: Eight Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers were arrested by West Midnapore district police for allegedly attacking the car of Minister of State for External Affairs & Parliamentary Affairs, V Muraleedharan.



Apart from arresting the accused, three police officers of Muraleedharan's convoy were also suspended for alleged negligence while performing the duty.

On Wednesday, Muraleedharan had come to Bengal to meet the BJP workers, who were allegedly victimised in the post-poll violence.

On Thursday, he was travelling to Sabang and Pingala to meet the alleged victims. It had been alleged that when his convoy reached the Panchkhuri area in West Midnapore Sadar block, a group of people attacked his car with wooden logs, sticks and brickbats. The windshield of the car was damaged. Later, BJP claimed that Trinamool Congress-backed goons had attacked the minister's car.

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Saugata Roy on Thursday had condemned the attack on the minister's car.