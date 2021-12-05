8 candidates, including 2 from BJP, withdraw their nomination

Kolkata: Eight candidates, including two from BJP, have withdrawn their nomination from contesting the KMC polls scheduled on December 19. Saturday was the last day for withdrawal of nominations.

BJP nominees from ward 133 and 134 , CPI(M) nominee from ward 104 while 5 independent candidates have withdrew their nomination.

As per the final list of candidates put up in the website of state Election Commission, 950 candidates will be contesting in the elections. Among the 16 boroughs under KMC, the highest number of candidates 87 are from Borough IV that comprise 10 wards. 85 candidates are contesting from Borough X which has 12 wards while 84 are in the fray from Borough V that has 11 wards.

Only TMC will be contesting in all the 144 wards followed by BJP in 142 wards. CPI will be contesting in 13 wards, BSP in 6, CPI(M) in 96, Congress in 121, NCP in 1, Forward Bloc in 11and RSP in 9. The total number of independents in the fray are 379.