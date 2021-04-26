7th phase: EC ties up with Uber to transport elderly, PWD voters

Kolkata: The state CEO (Chief Electoral Officer) office has tied up with Uber for free transportation of 80 plus and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) voters to the polling booths in the four Assembly constituencies in South Kolkata that goes for polls during the seventh phase of elections on Monday. The services will be available from the electors' residences to the respective polling booths and back to their homes. There are 1,254 polling booths in the four Assembly constituencies of Kolkata Port, Rashbehari, Bhowanipore and Ballygunge. The same services will be available for the seven ACs in North Kolkata too, which goes for polls on April 29 in the last phase. Mpost

