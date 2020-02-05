7th Kolkata Literature Festival to be inaugurated today
Kolkata: The seventh edition of the Kolkata Literature Festival (KLF) is set for inauguration at the Central Park Mela Complex in Salt Lake on Thursday, where the 44th International Kolkata Book Fair is currently going on. The three-day literary extravaganza would be held till February 8.
"The chief guest of KLF is veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee. He will give the inaugural speech on Little Magazine, Big Ideas. This is the only literature festival in the world, which is organised within an international book fair and this lends the festival its uniqueness. Its uniqueness also lies in the fact that writers get the opportunity to interact with a huge number of readers," said Sujata Sen, director of KLF during at a press conference.
It was also attended by Publishers and Book Sellers Guild (PBSG) general secretary Sudhangshu Sekhar Dey and PBSG president Tridib Chatterjee.
"There will be 25 sessions. Renowned authors from India and abroad will come and talk about the influence of literature in their respective countries. The sessions will be concluded with a cultural function every day. In the evening, there will be music performance," said Chatterjee.
The book fair, which was inaugurated on January 28, will be ending on February 9.
