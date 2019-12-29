7th edition of Route 55 kicks off

Kolkata: The seventh edition of Route 55, an open non-competitive race, was flagged off from in front of Metro Cinema Hall in Esplanade on December 29 and ended at the gate of Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Shibpur.



The event, a 10 km walk, a fund raising initiative to improve healthcare access for the needy, was organised by the broader community of IIEST (formerly BESU/BE College) Alumni and Sramajibi Hospital, Belur.

The run is an open donation-based event, which is held in remembrance of the bus route 55, a key transport meridian for those traveling between Howrah and Kolkata, .

While the eldest participant was 65-year-old Shikha Ray who ran the race overcoming her physical challenges among the 80 runners, the youngest was nine year-old Ihita Bhattacharya based in Zurich, Switzerland. "I participated in the Route 55 for the first time. I really enjoyed seeing iconic Calcutta landmarks," said Ihita.

Route 55 has a dual objective of motivating folks to live well and achieve personal fitness goals and pursue a social outreach programme that benefits a pre-selected non-partisan welfare organisation.

Every year, a team of individuals including engineers, IT professionals, architects, management professionals and many more from across the world organise it.