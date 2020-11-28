79 inspectors of Kolkata police transferred

Kolkata: In a major reshuffle in the Kolkata Police, posting of 79 inspectors have been changed on Friday. In Kolkata, OC, Kalighat Santanu Sinha Biswas has been posted as the Inspector in the Special Branch. Jayanta Mukherjee, OC of Rabindra Sarobar police station has been made the OC, Kalighat.

Satyajit Karmakar who was the Additional OC of Kalighat police station has been made the OC, Rabindra Sarobar. OC Entally police station, Debasis Datta has been made the OC, Burtolla police station and Abdullah Sana who was the OC, Karaya has been posted as OC, Entally.

This apart, posting of 110 inspectors in the West Bengal Police was also changed on Thursday. According to both Kolkata and the state police, it is a routine

transfer.