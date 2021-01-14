7.8 lakh pilgrims visited Ganga Sagar Mela so far: Min

Sagar Island: The State government is ready with concrete arrangements for the Ganga Sagar Mela pilgrims. "Till now, 7.8 lakh people have visited Ganga Sagar. Strict vigil has been kept on Covid management," said state Panchayats and Rural Development minister Subrata Mukherjee.



He added that over 3,432 people have taken the holy dip at 5 locations in Ganga Sagar beach, Harwood bus stand (Kakdwip) and Outram Ghat (Kolkata). "Calcutta High Court had given the final nod to conduct the Ganga Sagar Mela. The number of pilgrims (stationed at Outramghat) will increase. We are making announcements to pilgrims at different places to opt for e-snan," said Mukherjee. On Wednesday, drone sanitiser spray was introduced. It sanitised pilgrim shed, hogla shed and e-snan corner. Aerial survey was conducted by state Fire and Emergency Services minister Sujit Bose and state Public Works Department minister Aroop Biswas to oversee the arrangements.

Shredding unit of 5KW at the Solid Waste Management Unit at Ganga Sagar Beach was made operational. Already, 11 MT biodegradable waste has been collected and put into processing units. As many as 300 dustbins earmarked as red dustbins with yellow bin liner and 30 e-carts are being utilised for biomedical waste.

The Civil Defence Emergency Force, Civil Defence Water Wings, Indian Navy,NDRF and Coast Guard conducted a joint drill along the coast. "In a bid to avoid any untoward incident, we are keeping a 24-hour vigilance along the 2km-long bathing space for pilgrims on the beach," said Commandant Avijit Dasgupta (Commanding Officer, Indian Coast Guard Station Frazerganj, South 24-Parganas). So far, 1,00,560 packets have been delivered to devotees. Till date, more than 28.3 lakh people have been reached

through e-Darshan (via Social Media).

"Over 3,000 women SHG members and 2,000 volunteers including Human LED "Ron Paa" (walking on extended wooden legs) are spreading awareness about Green GangaSagar 2021," said South 24-Parganas District Magistrate P Ulaganathan. As per information released by Shree Mahantha Gyan Das

Ji Maharaj, the Mukhya Makar Sankranthi Mahaparva (Punya Kal) will be observed from 6:02 am on January 14 to 6:02 am on January 15.