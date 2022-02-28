77.34% polling in Balurghat, 83.24% in Gangarampur

BALURGHAT: The civic polls in both Balurghat and Gangarampur were largely peaceful with 77.34 per cent and 83.24 per cent turnout recorded till 5 pm respectively, according to an Election Commission (EC) official.



He said the polling began at 7 am and continued till 5 pm. "Till 5 pm, 77.34 per cent voting turnout was recorded for Balurghat and 83.24 per cent for Gangarampur where the voters exercised their franchise in 25 wards and 18 wards respectively amid tight security and strict adherence to COVID-19 pandemic guidelines," said the EC official.

"We noted disturbances in a few areas and took action instantly. The overall situation, however, was peaceful," said the official. BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar had heated arguments with police when he went to ward no 22 in Balurghat. Majumdar was seen rushing from one area to another in Balurghat with his convoy of four cars. It had been alleged that Majumdar was moving around from booth to booth to threaten the polling agents of the TMC and influence voters. Denying the allegations as 'baseless,' Majumdar said he was a resident of Balurghat and had every right to move around the city. South Dinajpur women TMC president Pradipta Chakraborty staged a sit-in-demonstration before the house of BJP candidate Santanu Chowdhury in ward no 22 in Balurghat accusing him of distributing money to buy votes. Chakraborty, who was contesting from the same

ward, later lodged a written complaint against Chowdhury to the EC and sought stringent action.

In booth 66 under ward number 21 in Balurghat, the voting was delayed for about 45 minutes in the morning due

to the malfunctioning of EVM. The EVM was later repaired by the EC officials. Sporadic incidents of violence were

also reported from ward

number 2 and 3 in Gangarampur. The EC took steps immediately after being informed. About 16 transgender voters exercised their franchise in Balurghat.

Adequate police personnel were deployed for the polls with at least one armed law enforcer in every booth. Three observers, including one special observer, were keeping a close watch on the polling.