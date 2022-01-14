77-yr-old cancer patient gets Swasthya Sathi Card in 48 hrs

KOLKATA: North 24-Parganas district administration on Thursday handed over Swasthya Sathi card to a 77-year-old woman suffering from cancer within 48 hours after she applied for it.



Aparna Biswas applied for Swasthya Sathi card on January 10 at 5pm. Senior officials of Swasthya Bhavan looking after issuance of Swasthya Sathi card got in touch with her on January 11 and requested her to fill up form B. On receiving the application, officials of the Health department began processing it. January 12 was holiday. Officials of north 24 parganas district administration handed over the card to her on Thursday morning. Biswas went to Chittaranjan Cancer Hospital in Rajarhat.

Biswas in her letter to Swasthya Bhavan said because of financial constraints it was not possible for her to carry on with the treatment. She thanked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her support. Swasthya Sathi has become a major boon in providing treatment to people coming from all walks of life.

Dr Debopriyo Mullick, former chairperson of WBPSC thanked Swasthya Sathi Sahayak Samiti for taking up the matter promptly. Swasthya Sathi card is issued in the names of women who is the senior most member of the family. In every administrative review meeting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee she urges the officials to ensure that the cards are given promptly without any delay.