76th Infantry Day observed at Batasia War Memorial in Darj

DARJEELING: Respects were paid to the bravehearts on the occasion of the 76th Infantry Day on Thursday.



The day is observed to commemorate the contributions of Infantry, the largest fighting arm of the Indian Army. It has a unique significance for the Nation.

On this day in 1947, Infantrymen from the Indian Army, led by 1 SIKH, landed at Srinagar Airfield and saved the State of Jammu and Kashmir, from a ruthless and treacherous Pakistani invasion.

The Infantry since time immemorial has displayed fortitude, indomitable resoluteness and dogged determination all through its glorious history. The fighting spirit of the Indian Army's versatile 'Infantry' has always been appreciated by all over the world. "Wreath Laying was organised by TriShakti Corps in various War Memorials in Sikkim and North Bengal as a mark of respect to the Bravehearts who laid down their life, in the service of the Nation," informed Lt. Col. Mahendra Rawat, PRO, Defence in a release.

Wreath Laying ceremonies were conducted by Black Cat Division at the Sherathang and Cho La War Memorials in East Sikkim.

At the Batasia War Memorial in Darjeeling, the event was conducted by the Striking Lion Division wherein, Station Commander, Darjeeling Garrison and many ex-servicemen laid wreaths. Wreaths were also laid at the War Memorial in Binnaguri Military Station to honour the bravehearts of the Infantry, who made the supreme sacrifice in service of the Nation.