767-page book on Jhargram dist's history & other aspects published

kolkata: A unique book titled 'Aranyasundari Jhargram' has been published by the district administration.



The 767-page book, which is the-first-of-its-kind with such graphic details, has been edited by Babulal Mahato, Sub Divisional Officer of Jhargram. Mahato, a doctorate in Agricultural Science, is a researcher and has edited the book that contains detailed information about the district. The book will be of immense help to the administrative officers, who will work in the district.

Scholars have written articles on the history of all the eight blocks, namely, Jhargram, Jambuni, BinpurI and Binpur II, Gopiballav I and II and Sankrael that constitute the district.

Jhargram was a disturbed area during the Left Front regime with the Maoist activities reaching its height. After coming to power in 2011, Mamata Banerjee helped the people to regain their lost confidence and restored peace in the area. Infrastructure was constructed and a superspecialty hospital was set up. Tourism in Jhargram is in high demand now. There are articles on various festivals that are held in the district throughout the year.

There are write-ups on the possibility of industrial development in the district. The book contains details on various projects that have been taken up by the state government like Swasthya Sathi, Kanyashri, Rupashree, Samabyathi, Sabuj Sathi, among others. It contains the names of the folk artistes, who have been covered under Lokprasar Prakalpa.

It contains detailed information about the flora and fauna of the district and various population groups.

It mentions about the tourist spots along with their photographs. Not many know that there is a statue of Jain Tirthankar Parshvanath at Nepura in Lalgaph. One gets details of the temples like the Kanak Durga mandir in Chilkigarh in Jambani, Guptamani temples. Jhargram has several 'Rajbaris' which had been constructed by the local zamindars. One gets photos of all the Rajbaris and their history. These are coming up as major tourist attractions.Mahato, editor of the book, said it is a comprehensive book on the district and is going to benefit all cross-sections of people from the officials to those who are eager to know about

the district.