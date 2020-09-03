75% candidates could not write JEE on Tue: CM

Kolkata: Raising the question that who gave the right to Centre to ruin future of the students, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that at least 75 per cent of the examinees from Bengal failed to appear in JEE on Tuesday due to the ongoing pandemic situation.



Similarly, 50 per cent of the examinees in other states too have failed to appear for the examination.

Stating that the sky would not have fallen had the examination been deferred by some days keeping in mind the present Covid situation, Banerjee said: "In Bengal, only 1,167 candidates out of 4,652 had managed to appear for the examinations on Tuesday. It is merely 25 per cent of the total applicants and at least 75 percent of the examinees could not appear for their examination. In other states more than 50 per cent of examinees failed to appear for the same."

Empathising the situation of the students and stating that she was shocked as so many failed to appear for the examination, Banerjee raised questions: "Why they (the Centre) are so rigid and egoistic? Who gave them the right to ruin the future of students?"

She further said: "Despite making all arrangements as per the instruction given to us I found that 75 percent students failed to appear for the examinations in my own state. They are being completely deprived. The Centre must review the matter of the students who failed to appear for the examinations across the country."

It may be mentioned that the state Transport department had made special arrangements by deploying additional buses across the state to help students reach their respective examination centres. Even a toll free helpline number 18003455192 and WhatsApp number 8902017191 were introduced to assist the students.

The Chief Minister had writen to Prime Minister Modi to defer the examinations as it will be risky for students to appear at this time of Covid. Banerjee maintained: "Bengal along with five other states has moved to the Supreme Court with a review petition knowing that the students are going to face trouble. Many are being deprived as they cannot appear for the examination and this is the reason why we had requested the Centre to review the matter."