75-80% cases because of Delta variant in Bengal during 2nd wave

Kolkata: The Delta variant, also referred to as the Indian variant, is found to be responsible for around 75-80 per cent of all Coronavirus infections among adults in Bengal during the second wave while in the case of children, the number further jumped to 86 per cent, reveals a recent study conducted by the state Health department.



It says that the Delta variant had a major impact on children, particularly those aged 16 years. Around 86 per cent of the total children infected with Covid during the second wave in the state were found to be affected with the Delta variant. The report once again suggests that the variant has a huge transmissible capacity. It also indicates that the UK and South African variants were found in the country in the initial stages of the second wave as well.

According to a senior health official, when the second wave hit the entire country in March, around 10 per cent of all Covid-infected patients were found to be affected by the Delta strain. Over the span of the next three months, the Delta variant continued to wreak havoc on the lives of people not only in Bengal but all over the country. In April, more people were infected with the Delta variant. This variant contributed to around 50 per cent of the total Covid-infected patients in April, reveals the new study. The figure further went up to 80 per cent in May. It means that around 80 per cent of all Coronavirus infections were caused due to the Delta variant during the last month.

"SARS-CoV-2 has undergone several mutations giving rise to a number of variants not only in India but also in the world. Delta variant was found in India first and named so by the World Health Organisation (WHO). This variant was behind the second wave of Covid pandemic in India. The Delta Plus variant is now a cause of concern," said Dr Gopeswar Mukherjee, a senior pathologist.

Director of Health Services Dr Ajay Chakraborty said the Delta variant had a major impact on the people of Bengal as a whole. The UK and South African variants had appeared in the state in March but later disappeared. The Bengal variant also came towards the end of March and subsided in April. If the Delta variant continues to infect people in large numbers, it may well pave the way for the third wave. However, it can be checked through rigorous contact tracing and more tests, Dr Chakraborty further added.