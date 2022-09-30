73rd founding anniversary of China observed in Kolkata

kolkata: The Consulate General of the People's Republic of China held a reception in the city on Wednesday to celebrate the neighbouring country's 73rd founding anniversary.



Around 600 people were present at the event, including Chinese Consul General in Kolkata Zha Liyou and state government representative Anurag Srivastava, IAS, amongst others.

During the celebration, Zha said that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will be held soon. It will summarise the major achievements of China's reform and development.

Quoting General Secretary Xi Jingping's speech at the SCO Samarkand Summit, he said that since China and India are the largest developing countries and emerging economies in the world, they should work together and seek common development. While focusing on the examples of comradeship in fighting pandemic of both the countries together, he said that the Chinese Consulate General is willing to become a bridge for exchanges and cooperation between Eastern India and China.

"They are willing to work together with people from all walks of life to strengthen local exchanges between the two countries," he added. At the reception, the Kolkata Chinese Lion dance team performed a traditional Chinese lion dance. Promotional videos on China's development, achievement and other themes were broadcasted during the reception.

Books and materials introducing China's national conditions and friendly exchanges between China and India

were distributed.