723 discharged in a day, active cases dip by 27

Kolkata: The number of active Covid cases in the state on Sunday dropped by 27 compared to Saturday's figure. Active Covid cases stood at 8,652 on Sunday while on Saturday the number remained at 8,679.



The Covid recovery rate on Sunday remained at 98.25 percent same with the figure on Saturday. The fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent for over four weeks.

Bengal registered 707 fresh Covid cases on Sunday while on Saturday the figure stood at 700. The total number of infected people has reached 15,52,071 so far. Out of

this, around 15,24,917 people have so far recovered and released from the hospitals. As many as 723 patients were released from hospitals on Sunday.

Bengal has seen 11 Covid deaths on Sunday which is higher than Saturday's figure of 8. Around 18,502 people have so far died of Covid in the state. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State dropped at 3.16 on Sunday from 3.19 on Saturday. The positivity rate stood at 1.64 on Sunday.

Around 119 fresh Covid cases were detected in North 24-Parganas while in Kolkata the number was registered at 128. Darjeeling has seen 30 new cases, South 24-Parganas 54 and Hooghly 53 and Howrah 39. Bengal has so far carried out 1,72,10,189 Covid sample tests out of which around 43,133 tests were done in the past 24 hours.

Kolkata and North 24 Parganas have seen 1 and 3 deaths each on Sunday. Hooghly and East Burdwan have seen 1 death each and Nadia 5.

The total number of earmarked Covid beds stands at 23,947 till Saturday. As many as 2,861 ICU/HDU beds are functional in the state. There are 200 safe homes in Bengal and around 11,507 beds are functional at these safe homes. Around 7,370 people are currently in home isolation while the total number of patients in hospitals is 1,029. Around 253 patients are still in safe homes. Around 200 safe homes are currently functional across the state.

Health department has so far addressed 21,51,315 general queries so far out of which 2,427 queries were addressed in the past 24 hours. State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 8,72,235 people so far out of which 1,247 were given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 502 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,24,687 till Sunday.

The total number of mucormycosis infected cases reached 102 in the state and the total number of suspected cases reached 204. The number of confirmed deaths due to mucormycosis in Bengal has remained at 23 while 50 others who have died are still among the suspected cases.