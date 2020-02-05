700 given offer letters till now at Milan Utsav: WBMDFC

Kolkata: West Bengal Minorities Development and Finance Corporation (WBMDFC) is set to achieve its target of offering 1,000 job placements to students and youths at different companies based on their education and profile at Milan Utsav.



"The career counselling sessions and job fair are aimed at helping youths with necessary guidance. Several multinational companies have been invited to interact with job seekers. We have received more than 15,000 applications. After screening their CVs and other details, we are sending them to companies for direct interview. The interview is continuing. Till now more than 700 candidates have been given offer letters," said an official of WBMDFC.

The five-day-long Milan Utsav, organised by WBMDFC, that saw its inauguration on February 1, comprised mega job fair, cultural programmes, handicrafts stalls and food stalls. Inter-college or inter-school programmes, sit and draw competition and sports competitions.

"There are several courses sponsored by WBMDFC for students from class VIII to XII. We have set up our MSME Tool Room Kolkata (Central Tool Room and Training Centre – Government of India Society) stall at Milan Utsav this year. The response of students is very good," said Sayani Mitra, faculty and training assistant of MSME tool room Kolkata.

"We are here for counselling placement and counselling of students," said Chandram Talapatia of Seacom Skills University stall.