700 given offer letters till now at Milan Utsav: WBMDFC
Kolkata: West Bengal Minorities Development and Finance Corporation (WBMDFC) is set to achieve its target of offering 1,000 job placements to students and youths at different companies based on their education and profile at Milan Utsav.
"The career counselling sessions and job fair are aimed at helping youths with necessary guidance. Several multinational companies have been invited to interact with job seekers. We have received more than 15,000 applications. After screening their CVs and other details, we are sending them to companies for direct interview. The interview is continuing. Till now more than 700 candidates have been given offer letters," said an official of WBMDFC.
The five-day-long Milan Utsav, organised by WBMDFC, that saw its inauguration on February 1, comprised mega job fair, cultural programmes, handicrafts stalls and food stalls. Inter-college or inter-school programmes, sit and draw competition and sports competitions.
"There are several courses sponsored by WBMDFC for students from class VIII to XII. We have set up our MSME Tool Room Kolkata (Central Tool Room and Training Centre – Government of India Society) stall at Milan Utsav this year. The response of students is very good," said Sayani Mitra, faculty and training assistant of MSME tool room Kolkata.
"We are here for counselling placement and counselling of students," said Chandram Talapatia of Seacom Skills University stall.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Fight BJP's lies from grassroots level5 Feb 2020 6:17 PM GMT
PM announces trust for Ayodhya Ram temple5 Feb 2020 6:15 PM GMT
EC cracks whip on Delhi cop who said Shaheen Bagh shooter...5 Feb 2020 6:15 PM GMT
Delhi polls: Kejriwal invites Amit Shah for public debate5 Feb 2020 6:14 PM GMT
China working hard to ensure safety of Indians5 Feb 2020 6:13 PM GMT