70-year-old Covid positive kills self, cops start probe

Kolkata: A Covid positive septuagenarian unable to bear the stress, has reportedly committed suicide on Wednesday morning.



According to sources, on Wednesday morning, around 6:15 am, few residents of a housing complex in the Phoolbagan area saw the 73-year-old man an employee of a private company, lying in a pool of blood in front of the apartment where he used

to reside. Immediately police were informed, Cops from Phoolbagan police station went to the spot and recovered the body.

Later police came to know that the deceased man had tested Covid positive during the last week of July along with four other of his family members. Since then all five of them were staying in home isolation. The other family members told police that the elderly man had bought a flat near Phoolbagan which is worth Rs 2 crore. It is alleged that despite the money paid two years ago, the flat was not handed over to him by the owner. He was depressed over the matter already and after he and others tested Covid positive the depression intensified.

Though no foul play has been detected, cops are trying to find out the cause behind the man's death. While scrutinising CCTV footage of the building, cops found that the lift was going upwards early on Wednesday morning. Though the man was not seen on the footage, police are almost sure that the deceased person was in the lift going to the roof.

Till Wednesday night no complaint was lodged in connection with the incident. Deputy Commissioner of Eastern Suburban Division, Ajoy Prasad said: "An unnatural death case has been started. No complaint has been received so far. Prima facie it appears that he died due to fall from terrace."