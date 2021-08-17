'70% of total applications received at Duare Sarkar camps was for Lakshmir Bhandar'

Kolkata: At least 70 per cent of the total 15 lakh applications received on the first day of the second edition of Bengal's mega outreach drive Duare Sarkar were for the basic minimum income scheme for women—Lakshmir Bhandar.



Sources said that a total of 883 camps were organised across the state on Monday and at least 15 lakh applications were received till reports last came in. "Around 70 per cent of the applications are for the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme," said a senior officer of the state government.

The remaining 30 per cent are for the schemes including Student Credit Card, Krishak Bandhu (New), "Bina Muley Samajik Surakshya", "correction in minor errors in land records", "Bank (opening of new accounts), Swasthya Sathi, Kanyashree, Rupashree, Khadya Sathi, Shikhashree, Caste Certificate, Tapasili Bandhu, Manabik, Jai Johar and Mutations in Agricultural Land.

A woman member of a general caste family would get Rs 500 per month that is Rs 6,000 per annum and one from an SC or ST family would get Rs 1,000 per month, which is Rs 12,000 annually, under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme.

The project is Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's brainchild and it was one of her pre-poll assurances.

Dedicated counters have been set up for Lakshmir Bhandar scheme at every camp of the biggest outreach drive taken by the state government.

Despite all preparations including applications with unique identification numbers, heavy rush of applicants were noticed at many camps to get enrolled for Lakshmir Bhandar scheme.

Even there were reports of some falling ill while standing in queues at the camps. There were reports of seven people getting injured at a camp at Murarai in Birbhum. "The turn up was much more than our expectation. All steps are being taken to avoid such a crowd from Tuesday onward," said a senior state government officer.

Ministers and local MLAs visited the Duare Sarkar camps in their areas. Animal Resources Development minister Swapan Debnath visited Duare Sarkar camps in East Burdwan.

The Duare Sarkar camps would continue till September 15. Some issues related to logistics cropped up on the first day of Duare Sarkar camp as there were reports of poor internet service at certain places and snag developed even in the machine needed for enrolment in Swasthya Sathy scheme at some camps. Necessary moves have been taken to resolve the issues.