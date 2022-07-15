7-yr-old dies while playing with friends

kolkata: In a tragic incident, a seven-year-old boy died after his head got stuck between the iron fencing accidentally beside the railway track near Bidhannagar Road railway station.



On Wednesday afternoon around 3:20 pm, the boy, a resident of Basanti Colony, was playing with other children of the area when the boy stood on a ply board that was being used to cover a drum of water beside the iron fencing of the railway track.

Suddenly his legs slipped and the boy's head got stuck beatween the two iron rods of the fencing.

His friends saw the accident and informed their guardians. Despite local people trying to drag his head out, they failed. Later a portion of the iron fencing had to be cut in order to rescue the boy.