7 remanded to judicial custody

Kolkata: Seven persons who had prevented a Block Development Officer (BDO) from entering her house at Goghat in Hooghly on Sunday were remanded to seven days judicial custody.



The owner of a house at Nabapalli did not allow Surashree Pal, a BDO of Goghat I from entering her flat on Sunday.

The house owner along with his family members and some local people said they would not allow her to enter the flat unless she was tested Covid negative.

Pal was assigned to look after the quarantine centre and Safe Home. She had returned to Hooghly on getting the information that five Panchayat Samity members of Goghat I Gram Panchayat had tested Covid positive.

Pal told the landlord and his family members that she was fine and so there was no need to get the test done. But they refused to listen to her. Pal got in touch with the SDO and police.

A police contingent arrived at the spot and tried to pursue them. But when the talks failed they arrested eight people under the Disaster Management Act and preventing a government personnel from discharging duties.

The arrested persons were produced before the Arambag Court where one was released on bail while the seven others had been remanded to judicial custody for seven days.