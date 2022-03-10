7 police stns created under Barrackpore Commissionerate

KOLKATA: To reduce work load on the police and also to maintain law and order, seven new police stations were created on Wednesday under the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate.



As per the orders published by the state Home and Hill Affairs department, Nagerbazar police station has been created containing seven mouzas which were under the jurisdiction of Dum Dum police station. Also Dakshineswar police station has been created, containing two mouzas which were under the jurisdiction of Belgharia and Baranagar police station.

Mohanpur police station has been created with 11 mouzas, which were the parts of Titagarh police station's jurisdiction.

These apart, Shibdaspur police station has been created with 14 mouzas, which were earlier under the jurisdiction of Naihati police station.

Halisahar police station has been made with six mouzas that were under the jurisdiction of Bijpur and Naihati police station. Also with 20 other mouzas of Bijpur police station, Jetia police station has been created. Basudebpur police station has been made with 14 mouzas of Jagaddal and Bhatpara

police station.