7 persons, including 2 children, injured in 2 separate accidents

Kolkata: Seven persons, including two children, were injured in two separate accidents in New Town and Sector V on Friday.



On Friday, around 12:30 pm, the first accident took place at the Shapoorji Crossing. A person, along with his wife and child, was going towards Karigari Bhavan from Sukhobrishti area on his bike. At the same time, a car, coming from the Kolkata Leather Complex, approached them at high speed. At the Shapoorji Crossing, the car hit the bike.

Seeing the biker along with other riders going down, the driver of the car tried to flee and hit another bike instead that was coming from Sukhobrishti area.

Three persons, including a child, riding the second bike also fell down and suffered serious injuries. The driver of the car finally managed to flee with the vehicle.

Some pedestrians nearby saw the accident and called the police. The injured persons were rushed to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital where they have been admitted. Sources claimed that in the said area several accidents happen as car drivers break speed limits taking advantage of vacant and wide stretches. Though the police have placed guard rails in some strategic positions to curb over-speeding, they are not of much help.

In another incident, a bike rider collided with a goods carrier at Sector V in Salt Lake on Friday at around 3:45 pm. It is alleged that the goods vehicle all of a sudden stopped in front of the bike without giving any signal. The biker suffered serious head injury and has been admitted at Bidhannagar Sub-Divisional Hospital. The goods vehicle along with the driver has been taken to Electronics Complex police station.