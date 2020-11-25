7 more spl trains to run from Dec 1

Kolkata: In a bid to cater extra rush of passengers, Eastern Railway has decided to run seven pairs of additional fully reserved special trains from December 1.



Booking of the special trains will start on November 26.

These trains are 03103 Sealdah – Lalgola Special, 03104 Lalgola – Sealdah Special, 03169 Sealdah – Saharsa Special via Purnea, 03170 Saharsa – Sealdah Special via Purnea, 03163 Sealdah – Saharsa Special, 03164 Saharsa – Sealdah Special, 02339 Howrah – Dhanbad Special, 02340 Dhanbad – Howrah Special, 02321 Howrah – Mumbai CSMT Superfast, 02322 Mumbai CSMT – Howrah Superfast Special, 03409 Malda – Kiul Special, 03410 Kiul – Malda Town Special, 03404 Bhagalpur – Ranchi Special and 03403 Ranchi – Bhagalpur Special. Meanwhile, Kolkata Metro Railway services were disrupted from 3 pm to 3.15 pm due to minor technical snag at an AC rake at Netaji station.