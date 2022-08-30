7-member team led by cop scales twin peaks above 6K m

kolkata: The mountaineering team led by Kolkata Police's Assistant Commissioner (ACP) of Central Division Ujjal Ray successfully scaled twin peaks of height above 6000 metres close to Pologonka La pass in a cocooned part of Ladakh.



The achievement came on Sunday morning with the team becoming the first in the country and perhaps in the world too to have successfully summitted the twin virgin peaks.

"The toughest challenge was to overcome the hostile chilly wind and extreme cold with temperature as low as minus 20 degrees. The searching of the proper ascent route as we climbed up was another tough task. We did not take any Sherpa or guide along with us so we had to find our route all by ourselves,"Ray said.

The team had set a target to scale three peaks, however, the plan for the third one was shelved considering the fact that there was no glacier in the southern part of the peak.

"We could ascend up the northern part only. The southern part was completely dry and there was total non-availability of water,"Ray added.

The seven member team also included Nandalal Sarkar who is posted in Special Branch (Security) of Kolkata Police and two students. T

he expedition was conducted under the banner of Snout Adventurers Association, Kolkata.