7 injured as bus rams into vehicles in Kolkata
Kolkata: Seven people, including four schoolchildren, were injured when a speeding bus hit three other vehicles and a pool car in the southern part of the city on Tuesday morning, police said.
The accident occurred at Behala's Bakultala area around 8 am. The bus hit an autorickshaw from behind and two others, including the pool car, according to police.
Four schoolchildren and three passengers were injured, it said.
Onlookers alleged that the driver was drunk and he was driving quite recklessly. An irate mob vandalised the bus, following which a huge team of police reached the place and brought the situation under control. "The schoolchildren and the four were discharged after preliminary treatment. The driver is absconding," an officer said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
7 injured as bus rams into vehicles in Kolkata12 July 2022 11:19 AM GMT
Four killed, 11 injured in two road accidents in Odisha12 July 2022 11:08 AM GMT
UP govt seeing population growth from particular angle: Samajwadi...12 July 2022 10:47 AM GMT
BJP has nothing to do with 'rebellion' in Goa Congress: CM Pramod...12 July 2022 10:45 AM GMT
PM Modi inaugurates Deoghar airport, flags off flight to Kolkata12 July 2022 10:12 AM GMT