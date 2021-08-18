7 held for running fake call centre in Taratala

KOLKATA: Seven persons were arrested on Monday from Taratala for allegedly running a fake website and duping residents of the United Kingdom (UK) by promising to provide technical support.



On Monday, cops from the Anti Rowdy Squad (ARS) of the Detective Department conducted a raid at a room located on the ground floor of Webel IT Park in Taratala.

Police were tipped off about UK citizens being duped by making Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) calls to provide technical support. During the raid, police arrested seven persons and seized several computers and documents.

Cops came to know that the accused persons used to take control of the UK citizens' computers through remote access software styled as 'Team viewer'.

After gaining control, the accused person used to demand money. The seven accused persons were produced at the CMM Court, Calcutta and were remanded to police custody till August 25.