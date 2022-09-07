7 held for duping man on pretext of installing mobile phone tower

KOLKATA: Seven people were arrested for duping a man on the pretext of installing mobile network tower and running a fake call centre on Monday night.



On May 23, Noor Alam a resident of Port area lodged a complaint at the Ekbalpore police station alleging that he has been duped of Rs 20.52 lakh by unknown people who had called him many times for installation of mobile network tower. He told the cops that he was called by different persons several times.

While probing the case, cops on Monday picked up two youths suspected to be the accused from Mission Bazar area in Keshtopur under jurisdiction of New Town police station.

After interrogating them, cops came to know that a fake call centre was operating from an office space in Sector V, Salt Lake. Later police conducted a raid at the call centre that was running on the 9th floor of DN-23 and found several youths were making calls using Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) and trying to cheat people. Later five more persons including the call centre owner were arrested. Police have seized 104 dialer sets, 75 button small mobile phones used by the callers, 10 smart phones, 33 SIM cards, 12 ATM cards, two laptops and Rs 13,000 cash from the call centre.