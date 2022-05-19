7 held for duping German and Australian citizens
Kolkata: Seven people were arrested late on Tuesday night from AG block in Salt Lake for duping citizens of Germany and Australia by promising to provide technical support and solve other problems related to their computers and laptops through an illegal call centre.
The accused persons also used to sell website domains through advertisements on the internet.
According to sources, recently cops of Bidhannagar Cyber crime police station were tipped off about a call centre styled as 'Nexus' running on the ground floor of AG-17 in Baisakhi area. On Tuesday night when cops conducted a raid, they found that not only the call centre was running without a valid registration, but also they were duping German and Australian citizens on the pretext of providing technical support for their computers and laptops, increase the speed of the internet connection and website domain selling offers.
Sources informed that they used to make anonymous calls using Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) and offer technical support. The accused persons used to claim themselves as employees of reputed software companies. After the target was convinced, the accused would connect to the computer through remote access softwares and put malware so that it seemed that the system encountered a problem. Later they used to demand money in the form of gift cards and other means. After getting the money the accused used to remove the malware to bring back the computer to its normal functioning mode.
During the raid police seized several documents along with wifi routers, laptop and smartphones.
