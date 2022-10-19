7 engines pressed into action to douse Topsia fire

KOLKATA: Seven fire tenders were used to control the fire that broke out at a shoe factory in Topsia on Tuesday afternoon. No one was injured.

The fire started at the factory located at Topsia 80/1 at around 12:30 pm. Within an hour and a half, it was brought under control by the fire fighters. Beside the affected area are factories of tiles and automobiles. On the same day, a fire broke out in the railway workshop in Liluah. It is known that a coach had caught fire on Tuesday.