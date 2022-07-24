7-day 'Uttam Challachitra Utsav' starts today
Kolkata: Shilpi Sansad set up by Uttam Kumar will host a seven-day 'Uttam Challachitra Utsav' to commemorate the 43 death anniversary of the greatest actor of Bengal.
Uttam Kumar had set up Shilpi Sansad to help the needy actors and technicians.
The popular films acted by Uttam Kumar will be screened at Nandan 1, 2, 3 auditoriums.
On July 24 'Agnishwar' will be screened on Nandan 1 at 3 pm. 'Agnipariksha' will be screened at Nandan 1 on the same day at 6 pm. On July 25 two films will be shown at Nandan 2 and 3. They are 'Punarmilan' at 3 pm and 'Bidhilipi' at 6 pm. On July 26, 'Ora Thake Opare' will be screened while 'Jibon Jigyasha' will be shown on July 27 along with 'Sare Chuattor'. On July 28 two films will be screened 'Kalankita Nayak' and 'Dui Bhai'. On July 29 'Nabarag' will be screened along with 'Upahar'. On July 30 two films will be screened, namely, 'Mantrashakti' and 'Khokababur Protyabartan'.
