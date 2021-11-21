7 arrested for blackmarketing of T20 match tickets at Eden

KOLKATA: Police busted a gang of black marketers, who were selling tickets of India-New Zealand cricket match on Saturday.



Cops also seized around 60 tickets of Rs 650 and Rs 1500 from the accused persons.

On Saturday afternoon, the Detective Department of Kolkata Police were tipped off about a few people selling match tickets illegally at a higher price.

Acting on the tip off, cops in plain cloth started keeping a strict vigil around the Eden Gardens and nabbed seven persons. Cops of Maidan police station nabbed around four more people from the area. From them, police found around 60 tickets for the India-New Zealand match.

During the probe, police came to know that the accused persons were selling the tickets of Rs 650 for Rs 1500 and tickets of Rs 1500 for Rs 4000.

It may be mentioned that an international cricket match is being played at the Eden Gardens almost after two years.

To witness the match, a large number of people were trying to buy tickets. But due to Covid situation, only 70 per cent of the seating capacity was allowed. Taking advantage, a group was selling the tickets at a higher price. Over 2,000 personnel of the Kolkata Police's different units, including RAF and HRFS were deployed. Sleuths of the Anti-Rowdy Squad were also posted near the stadium, police officials said.