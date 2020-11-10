696 suburban trains set to run from Wed with new norms

Kolkata: With the suburban train services to resume from Wednesday in Bengal, the state government is taking all sorts of measures along with the railways to check Covid infection by following a standard operating procedure (SOP).



According to the sources, if everything goes as planned around 696 trains is expected to operate from Wednesday. It includes 413 trains in Sealdah Division itself.

Senior officers of the state including Home Secretary HK Dwivedi held a meeting with district magistrates, superintendents and concerned commissioners of police in 10 South Bengal districts to ensure sufficient arrangements in district level to ensure the maintenance of Covid protocol when the suburban train service will start functioning from Monday.

The district authorities have been directed to take steps to avoid overcrowding near railway stations so that the norms of physical distancing can be maintained properly.

At the same time they have also been directed to deploy dedicated officers at the railway stations so that immediate step can be taken in case anyone is found with Covid like symptoms or suffering from high fever.

As per the SOP, the district authorities have been directed that "though, adequate publicity will be made by the railways for ensuring that Covid symptomatic persons do not use the suburban train services, random thermal screening of the commuters entering the railway station shall be done. District Magistrates will deploy adequate personnel for the purpose. Any commuter showing Covid symptoms will be dealt with according to the protocol of the Health department". An isolation room will be identified on the platform where symptomatic persons will be taken before shifting to the nearest health facility for a check-up.

Giving priority to the maintenance of physical distancing, there will be markings on platforms and infront of ticket counters for queuing of the passengers.

The authorities of districts including Howrah, Hooghly, East Burdwan, Nadia, East and West Midnapore, North and South 24-Parganas and Kolkata attended the meeting on Monday.

Adequate road transport arrangement will also be made at stations especially at Howrah and Sealdah, to facilitate quick dispersal of passengers.

A high-level meeting also held between the authorities of the railway and the state Transport department to ensure the same.

Director-General of Police (Railways) Adhir Sharma has been made the nodal officers for coordinating with the railways for smooth running off the sub-urban trains while district magistrates will act as the nodal officers in the jurisdiction of their respective districts. CPTM at headquarters level and ADRM at divisional level will be the nodal officers from railways.

Wearing of mask is mandatory while travelling in train. Cent per cent sanitisation of all coaches on daily basis has to be carried out. The RPF staff will assist GRP and state police "for crowd control" at stations.