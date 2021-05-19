69 held or prosecuted, 111 vehicles seized for Covid curb violations till noon

KOLKATA: With the additional complete safety restrictions imposed, Kolkata Police either arrested or prosecuted at least 69 people till Tuesday noon for stepping out of their homes without a valid reason. This apart, at least 111 vehicles were seized and 204 people were prosecuted for not covering their faces with masks till Tuesday noon.



Earlier on Monday, police seized as many as 269 vehicles, which were being used not for emergency reasons, violating the Covid safety protocols. After additional restrictions were imposed by the state government, citizens were requested not to come out of their homes unless it is an emergency.

On May 16 (Sunday), several people were warned and compelled to return home as they were found loitering on the roads without a valid reason.

On Sunday, cops had either arrested or prosecuted 73 people or seized 85 vehicles for violating the 'complete safety restrictions.' About 344 people were prosecuted for not wearing masks.

On Monday, the figure drastically increased and about 187 people were either arrested or prosecuted for violating complete safety restrictions. At least 458 people were prosecuted for not wearing masks on the same day.

According to police sources, though the cops were seen taking lenient measures on the first day of the new set of guidelines coming into effect, since Monday no one found violating the complete safety restrictions was being spared.

Sources informed that OC's of all the police stations and traffic guards in the city had been instructed not to spare anybody found loitering out of their homes without an emergency cause and beyond the stipulated time to buy food items.