68 COVID positive patients return home from MR Bangur

Kolkata: As many 68 COVID-19 affected patients have been released from the MR Bangur Hospital on Monday taking the total number of patients being discharged from the hospital to over 280 in the past eight days. This is a major success of the hospital doctors, nursing staff and health workers.



Hospital Superintendent Dr Sisir Naskar said that many of the COVID-19 patients are recovering fast. The hospital had arranged ambulances to drop the patients released from the hospital at their doorsteps. All these patients have been asked to remain under home quarantine for at least 14 days following which another swab test would be performed on them. On Sunday hospital had released more than 60 COVID-19 affected patients after they have been cured. On May 2, around 42 patients were released.

Many political observers in the state have raised questions as to why the state BJP leaders have not made any statement on the success of the MR Bangur Hospital which was dragged into controversy few days ago by a BJP MP. Some have also pointed fingers at Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for not coming out with any statement when a government-run hospital has cured more than 280 patients in just over a week. In another development, Belighata ID Hospital on Monday has discharged two COVID-19 affected patients including a doctor after they tested negative.

"Instead of attacking the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on various pretexts, the Governor should take a constructive approach and should give the state government credit for what it has done to check the spread of the disease," a political analyst in the state said.

Meanwhile, the Peerless Hospital on Monday suspended the normal functioning of various outpatient departments and indoor patients department after two of its doctors tested positive on Sunday. The hospital authorities have however decided to operate dialysis, chemotherapy and maternity ward.

One doctor has been admitted to this hospital while another has been undergoing treatment at his own house. A senior official of the hospital on Monday said that sanitization works have been undertaken at the hospital. There are currently 150 patients undergoing treatment. Around 20 patients have been kept at the Corona ward. Those who are undergoing treatment at corona ward are mostly health workers from the hospital. Two more separate wards are being created at the hospital for COVID-19 treatment.