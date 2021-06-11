666 posts created in Bongaon dist police

Kolkata: Creating employment opportunity amidst Covid pandemic, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday decided to recruit at least 666 personnel for Bongaon Police district in North 24-Parganas.



Banerjee had earlier created Bongaon as a separate police district. Now, the move has been taken to increase the manpower for better

police. It also created employment opportunities amidst the Covid pandemic.The cabinet on Thursday gave its nod allowing recruitment of 666 personnel for Bongaon Police District. It was on May 24, Banerjee had announced her government's initiative of recruiting at least 2,500 personnel in Kolkata Police.

In the past nine years, the state government has increased the manpower in the police force to 3 lakh when 1.76 lakh personnel were recruited in the police force.

The Chief Minister has also taken a move to recruit 26,400 police personnel in the next three years. It includes 24,000 constables and 2,400 sub-inspectors.

It was in November in 2020, the Chief Minister had announced recruitment of 3,000 police personnel to set up three additional battalions of the West Bengal Police.