66 black fungus cases reported in state so far

Kolkata: Bengal has so far reported 66 Mucormycosis infected patients till Sunday.



According to the health department's figure, no new confirmed mucormycosis case was reported from the state on Sunday.

No new suspected cases have however been reported on Sunday. One death was reported among suspected cases. No new death has been reported among confirmed cases.

Cumulative deaths among confirmed cases remained at 16 on Sunday and 38 among suspected cases.

The total number of suspected cases reached 164 in the state so far. Two patients have been released from the hospitals on Sunday. Around 24 Mucormycosis infected patients have already recovered from the disease and discharged from various hospitals.