64-yr-old dies a day after taking Covid vaccine

KOLKATA: A 64-year-old man identified as Krishna Dutta died in a hospital in Jalpaiguri, a day after he had received Covid vaccine.



A resident of Dhupguri, Dutta received the jab on Monday. After reaching home, the patient had suffered breathing problem in the night. He was rushed to a hospital in Jalpaiguri where he died on Tuesday.

It was learnt that Dutta had various comorbidities.

He was administered Covishield. The cause of his death is yet to be ascertained. It is not however clear whether the vaccine had any adverse impact in his body.

A local businessman, Dutta had been suffering from age-related ailments, sources said. The family members of Dutta lodged a complaint with the police saying that it was not a natural death. There is no confirmation that the victim due to the impact of the vaccine. Dutta's body was sent to Jalpaiguri State General Hospital for autopsy, officials added. Police have initiated a probe on the basis of the complaint.