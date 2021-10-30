64 new female voters join TMC in Balurghat

balurghat: A group of new female voters joined Trinamool Congress at the party's Balurghat office on Friday in presence of district president of South Dinajpur Women Trinamool Congress Pradipta Chakraborty. The party flag was handed over to them by Chakraborty.



"64 new female voters, who have just crossed 18 years of age, joined our party after being inspired by our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. They belong to Balurghat civic areas and will work to strengthen our party's support base in Balurghat," Chakraborty said.

According to her, the newly-joined workers were benefitted by several social welfare schemes introduced by Chief Minister for school students.

"A few days ago, they expressed their desire to join our party and we responded positively in reply. They are all active on social media platforms and will campaign for our party in future," she said.

Visibly overjoyed after the joining, one of them, Nandini Das said: "I was benefitted through the schemes introduced by our beloved Chief Minister during the school days like Sabuj Sathi, Kanyashree and Rupashree. Without her schemes, I could not continue my study and now I have decided to join the party to work for the people."

Echoing the same, another girl Aparajita Kundu said: "Our Chief Minister always thinks and works for the people of Bengal. I am proud to join her party. In the future, I want to work for young girls like me."