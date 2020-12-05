63-yr-old jumps off roof, dies

Kolkata: An elderly man allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the roof of his house during the wee hours of Friday in Jadavpur.



The deceased, identified as Soumitra Sen (63), was apparently suffering from depression after losing his job during the lockdown period.

One of his neighbours woke up to the noise around 3 am on Friday.

The neighbour found him lying on the ground and bleeding profusely. He called other residents of the area and

also informed the deceased's family.

Sen was rushed to Baghajatin State General Hospital from where he was shifted to a private hospital in Dhakuria. He was declared brought dead at the private hospital.

During preliminary investigation, police learnt that Sen was an accountant in a private company. He lived with his wife and daughter.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death.

Investigation in the case is underway.