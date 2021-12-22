63 out of 64 Trinamool's women candidates win

KOLKATA: The women candidates of Trinamool Congress recorded a massive victory in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation election, whose results were announced on Tuesday afternoon. Out of 64 candidates, 63 won.



Ananya Banerjee, candidate from ward 109, defeated her nearest rival by 37,668 votes. Banerjee got 40, 458 votes. She has been elected from the ward for the third consecutive time.

Mala Roy, party's MP, was elected from ward 88 for the sixth consecutive time. She was the member mayor-in-council in-charge of conservancy between 2000 and 2005, when Subrata Mukherjee was the mayor.

In the inaugural debut Puja Panja, daughter of Dr Shashi Panja, minister for Women and Child Development and Social Welfare, was elected from ward 8 in North Kolkata. Panja is the grand-daughter of Ajit Panja. Suparna Dutta was elected from ward 40. Earlier, Dutta

had won the civic poll on CPI(M)'s ticket.

Basundhara Goswami was elected from ward 96. Goswami is the daughter of Kshiti Goswami, former PWD minister in the Left Front government, and veteran RSP leader. After winning the election, Goswami said: "My duty will be to ensure civic amenities to the people of the ward, who have supported me overwhelmingly."

Kajari Banerjee was elected from ward 73. TMC chairperson dropped the sitting councillor Ratan Malakar and nominated Kajari. She defeated her nearest rival by 6893 votes.

Sudarshana Mukherjee, the sitting candidate of ward 68, was dropped initially and Subrata Mukherjee's sister Tanima Chatterjee was nominated from the ward. Later, TMC re-nominated Sudarshana and Tanima fought as an independent candidate. Mukherjee was elected from the ward.

Sana Ahmed, daughter of Iqbal Ahmed, was elected. Ratna Chatterjee, wife of former Mayor Sovan Chatterjee was elected from ward 131. Chatterjee, who is also an MLA from Behala east, used to look after the ward in absence of Sovan Chatterjee.