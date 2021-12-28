60-yr-old woman drowns in Bhagirathi

Kolkata: A 60-year-old woman drowned in the river Bhagirathi in Murshidabad after a car fell into the water while boarding a boat to crossover to Beldanga from Rejinagar.

According to sources, Sarathi Mondal (61) of Shaktipur in Murshidabad was taken to Murshidabad for her health check up in a car.

After health check up, Das who was accompanied by another person were returning in the same car. At the Rejinagar Ghat, driver of the car mounted on the ramp of the boat and fell into the river from the other side. The driver and the person accompanying Mondal somehow managed to get out of the car while Mondal got stuck inside it.

After a few hours Mondal was fished out of the water with help from the Disaster Management Group (DMG) personnel. The woman was rushed to a local hospital where she was declared brought dead.