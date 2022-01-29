60-yr-old Covid patient dies in hosp fire, probe committee formed

Kolkata: A 60-year-old woman patient who was undergoing treatment at Covid ward of Burdwan Medical College and Hospital (BMCH) died after a fire broke out inside the ward on Saturday morning. The incident prompted the hospital authorities to form a 5-member probe committee to ascertain the cause of the incident and stern steps will be taken if any lapses are found.



The incident took place at around 4.30 am at block number 6 of Radharani ward of the hospital where the victim was undergoing Covid treatment.

When senior officials of BMCH rushed to the spot they were informed that a particular bed was on fire. Staff members and security personnel used fire extinguishers to douse the flame. A fire tender also reached the spot. The situation had already been brought under control by the staff members of the hospital. The victim identified as Sandhya Mondal had suffered almost 100 per cent burns. She was a resident of Galsi in East Burdwan.

Some of the patients who were inside the ward said that the security personnel were asleep when the fire broke out. Sources in the hospital said that fire engulfed the bed of the victim fast as she was on oxygen support and a mosquito net was fitted.

"We have formed a committee to enquire into the matter. It was unfortunate that we could not save the patient who had almost 100 per cent burns. However, other patients are safe and have been moved to other wards," said Prabir Sengupta, principal of the medical college hospital. The BMCH authorities have lodged an FIR and a forensic team is expected to visit the place. A five-member enquiry committee will carry out a detailed probe and submit the report to the health department.