60-year-old dies under mysterious circumstances

BALURGHAT: Mystery shrouds over the death of an elderly person who was staying in a quarantine centre in Pugliganj located just outskirts of Balurghat on Saturday night.



The deceased Dilip Pandit (60) returned from Maharashtra around six days ago and stayed in the quarantine centre after being treated by the doctor. He worked there as a wager.

On Saturday night, he suddenly fell ill. He was writhing in pain. Hearing the incident, his family members reached there but he died immediately before being admitted to hospital. On Sunday morning, police reached the spot after being intimated by the deceased's family members about the incident. Police later sent the body for autopsy at Balurghat hospital. His family members were being primarily informed by the doctors that he had perhaps died due to snake bites.

"He was quite normal in the evening. A few hours later we received information from another person staying there that he fell ill. We rushed there hearing the information. His condition was fast deteriorating. He died soon without giving any chance for treatment. Doctor said he perhaps died due to snake bites," said his family members.